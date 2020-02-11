Tradition Asset Management LLC Sells 42,306 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Tradition Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,373. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.