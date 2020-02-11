Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

