Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock worth $138,764. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

