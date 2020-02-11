Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Trimble reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 756,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. Trimble has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

