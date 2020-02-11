TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 877,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,103 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.03.
Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
The company has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
