TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.20. TrovaGene shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 60,582 shares changing hands.

Separately, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.44.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 3,797.67%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 217,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in TrovaGene by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrovaGene during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

