TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,632.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $112,245.00 and approximately $1,632.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026318 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011879 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02731766 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003090 BTC.

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

