TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.10. TSR shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

