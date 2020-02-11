TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

