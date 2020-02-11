TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.
NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.
In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 222,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.