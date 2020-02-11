TUI (LON:TUI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of TUI to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 958.40 ($12.61) on Monday. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 921.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. TUI’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.