Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TYL opened at $332.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.50. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $338.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.