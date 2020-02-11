Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $242,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,440,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 182,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after buying an additional 181,311 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. 275,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

