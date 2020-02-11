U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 2,027,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,226. The company has a market cap of $424.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.74. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

