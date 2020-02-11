Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an accumulate rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.96.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

