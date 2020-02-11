Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an accumulate rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,847,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,079,076 shares of company stock worth $1,265,967,348 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,941,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

