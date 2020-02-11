UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.01-2.05 for the period. UDR also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.52 EPS.

UDR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,409. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

