Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultralife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultralife by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ultralife by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 111,457 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

