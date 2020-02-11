Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultralife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.92.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
