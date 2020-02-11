Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.