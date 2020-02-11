Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Low Robin purchased 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

