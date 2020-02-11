United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of United Rentals worth $35,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.