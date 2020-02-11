United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

UTX stock opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. United Technologies has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $157.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in United Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 166,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

