Unobtanium One Day Volume Reaches $190.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.56 or 0.00750726 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.04559038 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,684 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.