US Bancorp DE Acquires 555 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $247.44. 20,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,362. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $247.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $359,008.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

