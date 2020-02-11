US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $643.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.33. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $346.99 and a 52-week high of $725.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

