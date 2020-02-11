US Bancorp DE Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $773.84. 517,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,666,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.83. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of -152.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

