US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in J M Smucker by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,846,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after buying an additional 105,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $110.42. 50,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,805. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.