US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $136.14. 855,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

