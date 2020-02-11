US Bancorp DE Sells 26,574 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 332,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

