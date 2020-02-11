US Bancorp DE Sells 385 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,541. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.49 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

