US Bancorp DE Sells 814 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. 214,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.10 and a 12-month high of $151.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

