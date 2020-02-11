USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells $142,074.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $142,074.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Brown sold 1,956 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $157,458.00.

Shares of USNA traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.31.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

