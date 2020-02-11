Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $114,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.89. 14,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.36 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average of $239.03.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

