Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.04. Vale shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 37,275,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. State Street Corp increased its position in Vale by 26.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vale by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vale by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vale by 26.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 970,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

