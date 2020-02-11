ValuEngine Downgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

