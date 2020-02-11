ValuEngine Lowers Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $41.60.
About Discovery Inc Series B
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.