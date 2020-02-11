ValuEngine Lowers Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

