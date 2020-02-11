ValuEngine Lowers Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Buy

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

VERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.97. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $23.25.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.