ValuEngine Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Hold”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

