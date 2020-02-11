Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $201.15. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,181. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $163.18 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

