Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $106,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock remained flat at $$129.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 861,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,292. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.