Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 327,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $104.94 and a 1 year high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

