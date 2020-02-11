Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,050 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 7,231,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.