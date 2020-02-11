Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 7,231,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.