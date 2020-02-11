Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,146,149. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20.

