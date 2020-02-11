Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

