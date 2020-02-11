Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,007,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.04. 991,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.