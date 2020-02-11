Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Holdings Cut by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 1.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $30,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 63.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.45. 565,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

