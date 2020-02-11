Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.57–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.3. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.69 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.93–0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 585,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,465. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

