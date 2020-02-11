Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.95 Million Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,265 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of FMC worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. 62,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,187. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $70.62 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on FMC from to in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

