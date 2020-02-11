Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,522,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,717,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 288.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. 45,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,429. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

