Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.